Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing therapies for rare neurological disorders. Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.is based in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.60.

HRMY stock opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.63. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $54.00.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 69.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 175,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $7,176,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $679,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 685,752 shares of company stock worth $30,841,465. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth $27,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

