Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.41) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,250 ($15.41) to GBX 1,160 ($14.30) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,765 ($21.76) to GBX 1,725 ($21.27) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,205 ($14.86) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,382 ($17.04).

LON:HL opened at GBX 884.60 ($10.91) on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of GBX 840.91 ($10.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,778 ($21.92). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 987.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 15.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a GBX 12.26 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Amy Stirling acquired 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,091 ($13.45) per share, for a total transaction of £24,852.98 ($30,641.08).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

