Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY) Upgraded to Neutral by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €15.80 ($16.63) target price on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS HHULY remained flat at $8.57 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 8.71. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of 7.50 and a 52 week high of 13.46.
About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHULY)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.