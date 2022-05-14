Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY) Upgraded to Neutral by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €15.80 ($16.63) target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS HHULY remained flat at $8.57 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 8.71. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of 7.50 and a 52 week high of 13.46.

Get Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.