Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Receives GBX 2,595.20 Average PT from Analysts

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,595.20 ($32.00).

HLMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Halma from GBX 3,220 ($39.70) to GBX 2,750 ($33.90) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,980 ($36.74) price target on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

In related news, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani sold 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,535 ($31.25), for a total transaction of £912.60 ($1,125.14).

Halma stock traded up GBX 68 ($0.84) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,218 ($27.35). 992,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,750. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,440.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,678.26. The company has a market cap of £8.42 billion and a PE ratio of 32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Halma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,099 ($25.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,270 ($40.32).

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

