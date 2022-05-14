Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Hallmark Financial Services stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,906. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93.

Hallmark Financial Services ( NASDAQ:HALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Hallmark Financial Services had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 2.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services (Get Rating)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

