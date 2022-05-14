Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Holdings Increased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,486 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 45,544 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $7,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,386,397 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $491,152,000 after acquiring an additional 369,335 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,330,894 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $136,873,000 after buying an additional 154,820 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,857,936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $105,028,000 after buying an additional 248,696 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,649,588 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $106,336,000 after buying an additional 234,868 shares during the period. Finally, JB Investments Management LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 4,389,373 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $100,385,000 after purchasing an additional 203,263 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.60 to $41.60 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 19,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $633,794.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Mark Richard sold 16,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $540,941.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 286,790 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,166 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL opened at $36.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 2.29. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.45.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

