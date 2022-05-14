Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) PT Raised to $77.00 at Barrington Research

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barrington Research from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.33.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics stock opened at $56.24 on Wednesday. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $75.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.95, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.48.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Haemonetics by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Haemonetics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics (Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.