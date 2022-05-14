Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Hits New 52-Week Low at $29.50

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$29.50 and last traded at C$29.50, with a volume of 2197 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.55.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.09. The firm has a market cap of C$835.84 million and a PE ratio of 4.52.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

