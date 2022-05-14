GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GTY Technology Holdings Inc. is a SaaS company which offers a cloud-based suite of solutions primarily for North American state and local governments. GTY Technology Holdings Inc., formerly known as GTY Govtech Inc., is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GTYH. Craig Hallum cut GTY Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on GTY Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut GTY Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of GTYH stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 999,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,507. GTY Technology has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average is $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.48 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of -0.41.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GTY Technology will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tj Parass purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $28,736.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 35.1% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,092,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 543,250 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,858,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after acquiring an additional 359,021 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 778,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 75,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 18.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 54,313 shares during the last quarter. 44.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital, and integrated payment services via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

