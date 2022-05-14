Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $27.62

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.62, but opened at $28.99. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $28.23, with a volume of 405 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Simec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.83.

Grupo Simec ( NYSE:SIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $621.33 million during the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 22.20%.

About Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM)

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.