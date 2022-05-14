Grupo Nutresa S. A. Announces Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:GCHOY)

Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0171 per share on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GCHOY opened at 12.00 on Friday. Grupo Nutresa S. A. has a 1 year low of 7.50 and a 1 year high of 12.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 11.21.

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Nutresa S. A. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Grupo Nutresa S. A. operates in the food industry primarily in Colombia and Latin America. The company produces and sells cold cuts, matured meats, sausages, canned vegetables, ready-to-eat dishes, and mushrooms; and biscuits, cookies flavored, creamed, and wafers cookies, as well as crackers. It also produces and sells chocolate candies, chocolate drinks, milk modifiers, and cereal bars and nuts; and instant cold beverages, tea, juices, coffee, pastas, snacks, edible oils, soups, and desserts, as well as freeze-dried, roasted, soluble, ground coffee, coffee-in powder, and coffee extracts and blends.

