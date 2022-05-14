GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Alliance Global Partners

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GRWG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Roth Capital cut GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum cut GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GrowGeneration currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.25.

GRWG opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $52.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $289.73 million, a P/E ratio of 238.50 and a beta of 2.84.

GrowGeneration ( NASDAQ:GRWG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 391,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 236,530 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,297,000 after purchasing an additional 222,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

