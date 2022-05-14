Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grid Dynamics International Inc. engages in architecting and delivering digital transformation programs principally in the retail, technology and financial sectors. Grid Dynamics International Inc., formerly known as ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp, is based in Calif., United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Grid Dynamics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen cut Grid Dynamics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $22.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.75.

NASDAQ GDYN opened at $15.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $42.81.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $71.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Benhamou bought 23,500 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

