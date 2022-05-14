GreenShift (OTCMKTS:GERS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.11

Shares of GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.10. GreenShift shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 2,634 shares trading hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.
GreenShift Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GERS)
