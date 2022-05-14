Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Stock Holdings Increased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 417,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,781 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $7,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $610,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 34.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 21,870 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 720,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,917,000 after purchasing an additional 18,359 shares in the last quarter. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GHL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenhill & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 44,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $570,342.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,211,627.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 3,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $49,828.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,381,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,644,283. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 57,801 shares of company stock valued at $741,671 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GHL opened at $12.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.82. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $236.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.86). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 33.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

