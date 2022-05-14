Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 417,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,781 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $7,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GHL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenhill & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

Shares of NYSE:GHL opened at $12.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.82. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $236.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.86). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 33.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 3,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $49,828.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,381,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,644,283. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 44,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $570,342.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,211,627.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 57,801 shares of company stock worth $741,671. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

