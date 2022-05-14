Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Great Elm Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 31.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

GECC opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $59.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.71. Great Elm Capital has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.51.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 51.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 141,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

GECC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Great Elm Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

