GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $35.00.

GDRX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on GoodRx from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen lowered GoodRx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on GoodRx from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on GoodRx from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on GoodRx from $47.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.89.

Shares of GDRX opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 13.42 and a quick ratio of 13.42. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $48.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.29.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.61 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 15.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,999,000 after acquiring an additional 639,551 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,939,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,369,000 after acquiring an additional 742,906 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth about $52,276,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,110,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,459,000 after acquiring an additional 60,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,088,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,569,000 after acquiring an additional 102,426 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

