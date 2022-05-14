Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) Receives C$4.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Goodfood Market to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of Goodfood Market stock traded up C$0.12 on Monday, reaching C$1.77. 107,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,978. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Goodfood Market has a 1-year low of C$1.60 and a 1-year high of C$10.89. The company has a market cap of C$132.77 million and a P/E ratio of -1.98.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

