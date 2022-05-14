Good Life Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 19.6% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Chevron by 74.8% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,229,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,133,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $174.76. The firm has a market cap of $329.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.72.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total transaction of $923,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 452,115 shares of company stock valued at $69,708,842 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.43.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

