Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 1,595 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Altria Group by 480.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,400 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in Altria Group by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,351,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,521,000 after purchasing an additional 727,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 681,717 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 233.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 748,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,470,000 after purchasing an additional 524,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Altria Group by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,780,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,051,000 after purchasing an additional 503,464 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.04. 8,144,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,080,104. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.51 and a 200-day moving average of $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MO. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

