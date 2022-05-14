Good Life Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,058 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4,014.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 14,003,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,604,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663,126 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2,805.8% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,248,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,333 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6,054.0% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,126 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,764,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,896,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,465 shares during the period.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSEARCA:KWEB traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.62. 24,574,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,912,744. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.95. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $73.54.

