Good Life Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMHQ. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 385.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XMHQ traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.65. 45,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,634. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.35 and its 200-day moving average is $76.75. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $65.87 and a 12-month high of $84.16.

