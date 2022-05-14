Good Life Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,045 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $7,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 229,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS remained flat at $$48.68 during midday trading on Friday. 417,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,430. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $48.53 and a 12-month high of $51.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.