Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 6,722 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 1.5% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Good Life Advisors LLC owned about 1.68% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $12,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 323.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFM traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $36.24. 52,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,341. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average of $38.22. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $40.20.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

