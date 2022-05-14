Good Life Advisors LLC Has $785,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 60.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after buying an additional 1,208,338 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 29,687.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 257,685 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $72,809,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 6.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,222,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,630,000 after buying an additional 195,535 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company stock traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $366.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $320.50 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.53.

About Deere & Company (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

