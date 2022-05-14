Good Life Advisors LLC Has $655,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of SPYV traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,538,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,490. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

