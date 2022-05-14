Good Life Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 505 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,314.08.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779 in the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $64.13 on Friday, reaching $2,321.01. 1,748,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,722. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,196.49 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,570.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,733.56. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

