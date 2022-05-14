Good Life Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,378 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 45,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 284,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,374,000 after buying an additional 38,074 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 486,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,049,000 after buying an additional 25,474 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 49,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,592,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,236. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average is $31.25. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $27.95 and a one year high of $33.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

