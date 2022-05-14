Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 527 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.46.

Comcast stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,683,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,019,254. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.37. The company has a market cap of $188.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

