Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. 79,312 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 816,363 shares.The stock last traded at $14.83 and had previously closed at $15.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.35.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.16 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 86.36%. Golub Capital BDC’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 104,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 167.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 132,057 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 44.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

