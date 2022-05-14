Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 2nd

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Golub Capital BDC has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Golub Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 98.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.6%.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $16.23.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.16 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 86.36% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 241,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 31,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 348,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 230,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

