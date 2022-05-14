Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 129,702 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,674,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,702 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.21% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $474,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,283,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,506,000 after buying an additional 698,595 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,976,000 after purchasing an additional 304,151 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,383,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,503,000 after purchasing an additional 24,798 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,188,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,776,000 after purchasing an additional 773,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,976,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,088,000 after purchasing an additional 223,965 shares in the last quarter.

IVW traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,289,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,449. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $85.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.44.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

