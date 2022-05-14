Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 129,702 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,674,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,702 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.21% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $474,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,139,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,976,000 after purchasing an additional 304,151 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.17. 3,289,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,212,449. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $85.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.44.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.