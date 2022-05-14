Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,501,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,213 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.47% of Republic Services worth $209,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RSG. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 88,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $10,276,208.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders bought 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

RSG stock traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.89. 1,743,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,693. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

