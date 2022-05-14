Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 32,860 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,149,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,860 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $400,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $640,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 318,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,091,000 after purchasing an additional 42,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 204,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.06.

Shares of ROK traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $203.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,386,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.10 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.05.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.60). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.