Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 269,655 Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSID)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSID – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,434,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,655 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 91.92% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF worth $363,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 621.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,283,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSID traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,871. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $59.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average of $53.85.

