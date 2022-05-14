Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 209,396 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,741,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,396 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 78.37% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $428,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of XRT stock traded up $2.18 on Friday, reaching $67.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,050,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,138,701. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.62 and a 200-day moving average of $83.36. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $62.89 and a 12 month high of $104.31.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

