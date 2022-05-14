Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 176,331 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,578,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,331 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $415,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,448 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,682,000 after acquiring an additional 970,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iyo Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,752,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.78. 7,536,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,469,556. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.41. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $92.88 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

