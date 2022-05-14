Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,060,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 865,635 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $221,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 32,503 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,264,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,389. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.70. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.66 and a 12-month high of $80.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

PFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.