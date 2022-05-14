Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $428.34 Million Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,475,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,707 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.42% of Mplx worth $428,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 122.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after acquiring an additional 255,707 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 13.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,766 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 33.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 4.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $30.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,735,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,142. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.58.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Mplx had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPLX. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

