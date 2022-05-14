Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $415.09 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,578,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,331 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $415,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.78. 7,536,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,469,556. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.41.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

