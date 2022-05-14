Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $394.39 Million Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,874,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,427,785 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.58% of NetEase worth $394,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NetEase by 131.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTES traded up $4.50 on Friday, hitting $92.46. 2,028,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,315. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.62 and a 52 week high of $120.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.54.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 41.49%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTES shares. Citigroup cut their target price on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NetEase in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 86 Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.11.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

