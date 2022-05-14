Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $246.59 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 593,932 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 123,630 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.99% of Paycom Software worth $246,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 153.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC traded up $13.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.56. The company had a trading volume of 432,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,363. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.63. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $259.95 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.29.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 2,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $745,625.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,775,160.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $54,382.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,857.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $3,934,164. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

