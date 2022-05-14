Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,525,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.49% of Truist Financial worth $382,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $879,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.31. The company had a trading volume of 8,455,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,316,953. The stock has a market cap of $61.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.96 and a 200 day moving average of $59.20.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.