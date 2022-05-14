Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,072,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 132,028 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $444,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 76.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,480,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,630,000 after purchasing an additional 641,388 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,187,000 after purchasing an additional 489,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,800,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,611,000 after purchasing an additional 441,630 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 750.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 369,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,370,000 after purchasing an additional 325,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELS traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.59. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $88.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.68.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $360.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.59 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

