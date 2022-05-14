Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 153,273 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,032,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,273 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $196,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,586.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 47,035 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 78.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,454,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,404,000 after buying an additional 252,370 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

Shares of MKC traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.27. The company had a trading volume of 945,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,404. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.43%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.