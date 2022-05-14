Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 6,253 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,639,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $354,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYF. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.26.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.55. 7,334,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,524,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $32.04 and a one year high of $52.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average is $42.78.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.