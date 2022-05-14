Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.67 Million

Analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) will post $83.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.46 million. Goldman Sachs BDC posted sales of $83.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year sales of $341.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $340.85 million to $341.58 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $376.51 million, with estimates ranging from $353.03 million to $399.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $83.76 million for the quarter.

GSBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,697,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 393,739 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 146.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 632,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after acquiring an additional 375,182 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 40.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,226,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,059,000 after acquiring an additional 356,362 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,028,000. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSBD traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,637. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.43. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

