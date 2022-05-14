Golden Goose (GOLD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $175,851.00

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Golden Goose has a market cap of $304,369.20 and approximately $175,851.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.48 or 0.00549530 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,050.83 or 2.15161447 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00034665 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008811 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

